Madison police investigate shots fired reports on South Side

Madison Police are investigating reports of numerous gunshots around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the 1600 block of Moorland Road on the South Side.
Multiple callers reported hearing the gunshots and witnesses reported a small blue car leaving the area at a high rate of speed, police said. No injuries or damage to property was reported.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or on the web, p3tips.com
Notable crimes
Tags
Dean Mosiman | Wisconsin State Journal
Dean Mosiman covers Madison city government for the Wisconsin State Journal.
