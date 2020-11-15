 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police investigate reports of gunshots near Warner Park, authorities say
alert

Madison police investigate reports of gunshots near Warner Park, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison police responded to reports of gunshots near the North Side park late Saturday night. 

A witness told police they saw two people running from the area, east on Windom way, immediately after gunshots rang out, Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement. 

Officers recovered two 9mm shell casings near the intersection of North Sherman Avenue and Windom Way. 

There were no reports of injuries or damage connected with the shooting as of early Sunday morning, Full said. 

More COVID-19 outbreaks in Wisconsin prisons top recent notable crime-related news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics