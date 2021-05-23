 Skip to main content
Madison police investigate reports of gunfire between vehicles on East Washington Avenue
Occupants of vehicles traveling on East Washington Avenue exchanged gunfire Saturday night, according to witnesses. 

Madison police responded to reports of shots fired near the East Washington Avenue and Independence Lane intersection on the city's Far East Side at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night. 

Witnesses reported five to eight shots fired between vehicles traveling on East Washington Avenue, Madison Police Sgt. Jason Sweeney said in a statement. 

No injuries were reported and no property damage was discovered in connection to the incident, police said. 

 

