Madison police investigate report of 5-8 gunshots, find no evidence of gunfire

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police found no evidence of gunfire after multiple people reported hearing five to eight gunshots on the Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon. 

Police responded to the reports around 1:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Axel Avenue, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers on scene found no shell casings, property damage or other evidence that shots were fired, Lt. David Meinert said later Wednesday. No injuries were reported. 

