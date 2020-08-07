Madison police investigate multiple shootings on East Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating shootings that took place in at least three different locations on the East Side Friday night.

Police located casings in at least three locations between the 2500 block and the 3200 block of East Washington after reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Damage to vehicles and at least one building were also reported.

The Dane County 911 Center started receiving calls at 7:35 p.m., reporting vehicles traveling and shooting at each other, as well as damage. A Madison police spokesman declined to comment before receiving more information from investigators in the field.

This report will be updated

