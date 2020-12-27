Madison police investigate gunshots, occupied apartment riddled with bullet holes, authorities say

Madison police discovered an occupied apartment had been hit multiple times while investigating reports of gunshots on the South Side Saturday night.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Moorland Road on reports of shots fired just before midnight Saturday and found an occupied apartment had been hit three times from the outside, Madison police Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shooting. Evidenced was recovered from the scene and an investigation is ongoing, Eull said.

