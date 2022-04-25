Madison police investigate gunfire reports on South Side, Far East Side over weekend

Madison police said they investigated gunfire reports on the South Side and the Far East Side over the weekend.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police were sent to the 500 block of Bram Street on the South Side after a caller reported hearing about 10 shots coming from south of their residence, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

Officers found no damaged vehicles or residences and there were no reports of injuries, Becker said.

Then just after midnight on Sunday, police were sent to the 5400 block of Congress Avenue on the Far East Side after a caller reported hearing about 10 to 15 gunshots coming from the area of Congress Avenue/Burke Road, Becker said in a statement.

Officers again found no damaged vehicles or residences and there were no reports of injuries, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.