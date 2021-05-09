Madison police investigate early morning robbery at Far East Side home

A homeowner on the Far East Side woke at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning to find both their garage door and the door to their home wide open.

The homeowner, who lives on the 1400 block of Droster Road, called Madison police who moved through the home to make sure there there wasn't an intruder on the premises upon their arrival. Officers cleared the home and no one was injured, but the homeowner discovered several personal items had been stolen, Madison Police Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement.