Madison police ‘inundated’ with reports of scams by fake landlords

Madison police say they have been “inundated” with reports of scams by fake landlords.

People have reported being scammed into sending money electronically to "landlords" to rent property, then often later find that the property does not exist or is unavailable to rent, or the “landlord” doesn’t own or manage the property, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Madison police offered these tips:

1. Make contact in-person if possible. This will allow you to see the apartment and review the lease with the property manager.

2. Be mindful of the area code. If the phone number isn't a 608 area code, it is likely not a property manager within the city of Madison.

3. Attempt to only make contact with property managers and individuals whom are authorized to lease an apartments by using online reviews or company websites to verify.

4. Remember to be mindful of the price the apartment is listed for and compare it to market value.

5. You can report these types of incidents directly to the Federal Trade Commission as they often cross state lines.

6. Fraudsters will often target online social apps and websites, and will spend time developing rapport with their victims before convincing them to send money. They often create that sense of urgency to get their victims to pay large amounts of money. Be cautious about persons you meet online until you're confident you know exactly who they are.