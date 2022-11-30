Madison police identify suspect in Tuesday's shooting Downtown

Madison police named a 40-year-old man with ties to the Milwaukee area as the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on State Street.

Police believe Lamar A. Jefferson opened fire on a 29-year-old man following a dispute between the two at around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of State. The victim was hit multiple times and later underwent surgery, Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a press conference Wednesday, but he is expected to survive.

The victim was taken out of the rear of Michelangelo’s Coffee House, where he apparently fled after he was shot, an eyewitness said Tuesday. Neither he nor Jefferson has a known address, according to police, generally a sign of homelessness.

Barnes said the shooting was a "targeted incident" and there is no ongoing danger to the public, but that Jefferson is considered "armed and dangerous" and anyone who comes into contact with him should call police at 608-255-2345.

Tuesday's shooting led to about a 40-minute lockdown of the Kohl Center after a Metro Transit bus driver reported a suspicious person in the 500 block of State who the driver thought might have been related to the shooting, Barnes said.

That turned out to be false, but while police investigated, fans who had just watched the Wisconsin Badgers lose to Wake Forest in men's basketball were kept from leaving the arena until about 10:40 p.m., police said.

"There was never a threat to campus or to fans at the Kohl Center," UW-Madison Police said in a statement. "The main concern was thousands of fans exiting the arena and possibly interfering with the police investigation."

Barnes said Wednesday that "we know that many of you may feel uneasy after last night's events" but that police have been conducting extra patrols in the area and talking to business owners.

He also said Tuesday's shooting was the first weapons incident in the area this year, after 11 in 2021, and that so far this year, police have recovered 20 guns from the area.

His office also passed out a chart showing total calls for service in the area of State Street and the Capitol Square were down in 2020, 2021 and so far this year compared to 2016-19, although quarantines and business closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic likely affected 2020 numbers.

"Crime has been trending down in this area for several years," Barnes said.

Tiffany Kenney, executive director of Madison's Central Business Improvement District, sought to emphasize that message Wednesday while calling the businesses she represents "your neighbors, your friends, your community."

"This last part of the year is the most important and vital for them economically so we hope this one incident does not ruin your love for Downtown and does not discourage you from coming Downtown," she said. "Do not let one scary incident take your Downtown away from you."

Anonymous tips about the shooting can also be submitted to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.