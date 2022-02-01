 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police identify man facing charges in East Side crash that critically injured woman

Marcus Longino booking photo

Marcus Longino.

 DANE COUNTY JAIL

Madison police have identified the man facing charges in a crash on the East Side Saturday morning that critically injured a woman.

Marcus M. Longino, 27, was not identified when he initially was arrested on a probation hold after the crash, but now faces tentative charges of OWI causing great bodily harm, hit-and-run, burglary, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Longino was arrested for two bank robberies in 2020. In a plea deal, Longino was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but the sentenced was stayed for 2 years probation with drug court participation, according to Wisconsin court records.

Longino also had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a theft charge in Sauk County last year in which he failed to show for a court appearance.

The 65-year-old woman who was injured in the crash remains in critical condition, Fryer said.

A Madison Police Department traffic team specialist and detective are working the case, Fryer said.

Officers responded to the crash at Milwaukee Street and North Stoughton Road shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement that day.

The woman who was critically injured was pinned under a car and taken to a hospital after being freed, Bauman said.

The man later identified as Longino ran from the scene after the crash and went into a home in the 10 block of Belmont Road, Bauman said.

He was acting “erratically” and had armed himself with a knife and a golf club and was threatening police, but eventually left the home and surrendered without incident, Bauman said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

