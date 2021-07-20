 Skip to main content
Madison police identify allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child in stroller struck on Far East Side
Chad Walsvick booking photo

Chad Walsvick.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Madison police have identified the allegedly intoxicated driver who was arrested after a child in a stroller was struck on the Far East Side on Saturday afternoon.

Chad Walsvick, 41, was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run, recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, and possessing a controlled substance.

The child suffered minor injuries in the crash about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Acewood Boulevard and Goldfinch Drive and was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, police said.

Walsvick received medical treatment before being taken to the Dane County Jail on Sunday afternoon, police said.

