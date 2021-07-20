Madison police identify allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child in stroller struck on Far East Side

Madison police have identified the allegedly intoxicated driver who was arrested after a child in a stroller was struck on the Far East Side on Saturday afternoon.

Chad Walsvick, 41, was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run, recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, and possessing a controlled substance.

The child suffered minor injuries in the crash about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Acewood Boulevard and Goldfinch Drive and was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, police said.

Walsvick received medical treatment before being taken to the Dane County Jail on Sunday afternoon, police said.

