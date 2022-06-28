Madison police identify 3 men arrested after officer sees shooting between vehicles, car crash on South Side

At about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, police were sent to the 300 block of South Park Street on a report of shots fired, Sgt. Cindy Deering said in a statement.

Officers initially couldn’t locate any signs of a shooting at the scene, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an update to Deering’s statement.

Minutes later, an officer reported seeing a shootout between vehicles at Fish Hatchery Drive and Carver Street. One of the vehicles ended up crashing and three people were spotted running from the crash scene, Fryer said.

The car that crashed was damaged by a bullet and a gun was found outside of the vehicle, Fryer said.

A police dog and drone were used in the search for the three who fled the vehicle, with the dog able to track a suspect to a nearby wooded area. Then using a heat sensor, the drone operator was able to locate and direct the dog to the other two suspects, Fryer said.

Dazjon J. Thompson, 18, was arrested on tentative charges that included second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without consent, resisting or obstructing and bail jumping.

Maurice L. Washington, 24, was arrested on tentative charges that included felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing and operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent (party to a crime).

Shondrell R. Evans, 25, was arrested on tentative charges that included felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent, resisting or obstructing and bail jumping.

No injuries were reported.

The Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

