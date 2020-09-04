 Skip to main content
Madison police hope surveillance video will lead to arrest of Downtown racist graffiti author
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police said they hope that surveillance video will lead to the arrest of the person who spray-painted racist graffiti on several buildings in the area of the 700 block of State Street early Wednesday morning.

University Book Store and St. Paul's Catholic Student Center are two buildings that had similar words in black paint sprayed on them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Surveillance cameras show the likely suspect walking in the area around 4:40 a.m., DeSpain said.

