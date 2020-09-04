Madison police hope surveillance video will lead to arrest of Downtown racist graffiti author

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police said they hope that surveillance video will lead to the arrest of the person who spray-painted racist graffiti on several buildings in the area of the 700 block of State Street early Wednesday morning.

University Book Store and St. Paul's Catholic Student Center are two buildings that had similar words in black paint sprayed on them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Surveillance cameras show the likely suspect walking in the area around 4:40 a.m., DeSpain said.

Unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake tops recent notable crimes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.