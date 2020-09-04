Madison police hope surveillance video will lead to arrest of Downtown racist graffiti author

Madison police said they hope that surveillance video will lead to the arrest of the person who spray-painted racist graffiti on several buildings in the area of the 700 block of State Street early Wednesday morning.
University Book Store and St. Paul's Catholic Student Center are two buildings that had similar words in black paint sprayed on them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Surveillance cameras show the likely suspect walking in the area around 4:40 a.m., DeSpain said.
Unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake tops recent notable crimes
See video of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Madison protesters light dumpster fires, smash windows on Capitol Square; police bring out tear gas
Madison protest leader arrested for allegedly taking sledgehammer to police memorial
Update: Antioch police announce 17-year-old arrested in shooting
Agitators spark destruction Downtown after Madison's Black leaders, activists try for peace
Clashes, fires continue for second night in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake
2 killed, 1 injured in gunfire as Kenosha protesters clash with armed citizens
Lawyer: Jacob Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting
Antioch teen taken into custody for shooting deaths in Kenosha Tuesday
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.