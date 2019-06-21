Madison squad car very tight crop
A Madison man in handcuffs inside a police squad car jumped out of the car Wednesday afternoon and ran into a busy East Side street, bringing traffic to a standstill before getting caught.

Jestin Becker, 44, was being taken to jail to be booked on alleged acts of domestic abuse against two women in separate incidents, when his escape attempt happened around 4:15 p.m. on Milwaukee Street at Schenk Street.

"He told an arresting officer the handcuffs were too tight," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The officer, believing this might be a bluff, had Becker turn his back to him as he sat in the back seat, with the officer opening a door to inspect the handcuffs.

"They were fine, but before the door could be closed, the suspect was able to get a foot out of the door while turning around," DeSpain said. "The officer stepped aside to avoid being kicked, with the suspect taking off, handcuffs still in place."

Traffic stopped on Milwaukee Street as Becker ran down the road, but he was caught up to by officers and taken back into custody.

