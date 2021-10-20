Madison police get 2 federal grants totaling $250,000-plus

The Madison Police Department said Wednesday it has been awarded two grants totaling more than $250,000 from the Office of Community Oriented Policing, U.S. Department of Justice.
"We are grateful to be given this opportunity to develop and implement promising and creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safety in our community," Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement.
A Community Violence Intervention: Breaking the Cycle of Youth Violence grant award of $125,000 will fund a youth services pilot project through partner RISE Wisconsin Inc. that aims to break the cycle of youth from the same families committing violent crimes.
"Many youth arrested for violent crimes have siblings that are already behind in literacy and numeracy skills and may have unaddressed trauma-related issues,” Capt. Mike Hanson, the project leader, said in a statement. “Because siblings live in the same environments as their arrested siblings, we believe a focused intervention with the offenders and siblings may assist in reducing their likelihood to follow that same criminal path, and may also help lower offender recidivism.”
The plan also features services for adults who reside with the arrested youth.
A De-escalation Training for Law Enforcement Agencies grant award of $126,420 will help Madison Police Department Training Center efforts to build and maintain its officers' de-escalation proficiency through a nationally certified, de-escalation, train-the-trainer course, along with upgraded virtual reality equipment.
"MPD continues to pursue strategic investments in improving our approach to policing and crime prevention," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "These federal grants will support advanced de-escalation training to help resolve situations without violence, and provide wrap-around resources to families of repeat juvenile offenders to support them."