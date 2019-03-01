Madison police have finished their investigation into an incident at Whitehorse Middle School in which a white staff member allegedly got into a fight with a black girl, with police giving the report to the district attorney's office.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said on Friday the report has been turned over to District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, and it will be up to his office to determine if any charges would be coming.
Calls put in to Ozanne's office were not answered Friday.
The incident happened Feb. 13 at the middle school, when positive behavior coach Robert Mueller-Owens allegedly pushed, punched and pulled the hair of an 11-year-old girl.
Mueller-Owens was put on leave and school district officials said he would not be returning to the East Side school.
The controversy spilled over at a Madison School Board meeting Monday night, when hundreds of people turned out to protest the Whitehorse situation, forcing the board to conduct business in a closed room away from the crowd.
On Thursday, Madison School Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham issued an open letter to the community, promising training to staff on racial bias and equity, as well as a new system for reporting racism and discrimination.