Madison police said they found a shot-up vehicle and more than 10 shell casings in the road while investigating reports of shots fired on the South Side early Monday morning.
Numerous callers reported shots fired in the 3100 block of Churchill Drive about 1 a.m. Monday, Sgt. Paul Jacobsen said in a statement.
Responding officers found more than 10 casings in the road from different caliber guns and an unoccupied vehicle parked on the street that was hit multiple times, but no injured people, Jacobsen said.
Officers spoke to people in the neighborhood who saw a dark colored sedan fleeing the scene, Jacobsen said.
Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact them or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.