Madison police find 5 shell casings after shots reported on North Side

Madison police reported finding five shell casings after shots were reported on the North Side on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to Trailsway Street at Fremont Avenue about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports of shots fired, police spokesman Joel Despain said in a statement.
Officers found the shell casings at the entrance to an alley in the 1500 block of Trailsway, DeSpain said.
One witness told police that just before the gunfire, they heard a man's voice saying, "Why are you following me?" DeSpain said.
There were no reports of injuries and officers did not immediately find any property damage, DeSpain said.
