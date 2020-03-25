You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison police find 5 shell casings after shots reported on North Side

Madison police find 5 shell casings after shots reported on North Side

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police reported finding five shell casings after shots were reported on the North Side on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Trailsway Street at Fremont Avenue about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports of shots fired, police spokesman Joel Despain said in a statement.

Officers found the shell casings at the entrance to an alley in the 1500 block of Trailsway, DeSpain said.

One witness told police that just before the gunfire, they heard a man's voice saying, "Why are you following me?" DeSpain said.

There were no reports of injuries and officers did not immediately find any property damage, DeSpain said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics