Madison police find shell casings after gunshots reported on South Side

Madison police said they found shell casings after gunshots were reported on the South Side on Wednesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were sent to the 2000 block of Fisher Street and found several shell casings, but no property damage, Sgt. Christopher Keys said in a statement.

There were no reports of injuries, Keys said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

