Madison police are investigating reported gunshots Downtown early Thursday morning, possibly into Lake Mendota.
Multiple people reported hearing shots fired near the 600 block of North Frances Street about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
One person saw a group of people firing shots toward the lake, Fryer said.
No injuries were reported and no shell casings or property damage were found, but officers returned during the day Thursday and found 10 shell casings, Fryer said.
Registered child sex offenders in Dane County
Addy, Keith M
Aikens, Aaron J
Andaverde, Rodolfo
Anderson, Thomas H
Babcock, Jay A
Bagneski, Jeffrey H
Banks, Dennis D
Banuelos, Evelio
Baumgartner, Michael A
Beierle, Christopher A
Belling, Richard A
Black, Michael L
Blue, Roscoe L
Bohn, Andrew J
Booker, Derrick J
Borka, Thomas A
Bradley, Colin M
Brien, Ty B
Brooks, Jonquil J
Brown, John F
Brown, Kenton E
Buchino, Jacob M
Buhler, Adam L
Bunnell, John R
Burdick, Kyle D
Burns, Bruce E
Burns, Michael D
Capps, Robert J
Carter, Javontae D
Chestnut, Dean
Chvala, Charles F
Comello, Richard E
Conklin, Bruce B
Conroy, Michael B
Cosme, Lloyd M
Cox, Joshua M
Cramer, David L
Crass, Joshua Daniel
Curry, John M
Delacruz-Aguero, Faustino
Delao, Manuel R
Dickert, Alexander T
Douglas, Marcel
Drabek, Joshua P
Dybevik, Todd P
Dydyn, Michael Benjamin
Dye, Eric J
Eagen, Robert T
Ellsworth, Michael B
Elsner, Michael
Erickson, Jesse L
Erickson, Zachary S
Evenson, Robert J
Faust, Larry W
Fenske, Jason E
Ferro, Hudson D
Finch, Brandon A
Folts, Brandon E
Forqurean, Patrick T
Forsythe, Thomas J
Fountain, Timothy M
Frausto, Manuel Villarreal
Freeman, Jeffrey S
Frills, Vernon L
Frye, Terry L Sr
Galston, Troy M
Gassen, Nathan A
Gatling, Patrick S
Gaugert, Billy Jo
Gilbert, Jeffery
Gillaum, Anthony D
Gillaum, Larry D
Gillespie, James A
Gintowt, Daniel C
Gordon, John T
Green, Matthew E
Griffin, Walter J
Hagberg, Timothy C
Hairston, Jason L
Hanson, Robin D
Harris, Nakim E
Haslett, Emmanuel M
Hernandez-Lopez, Abel
Hilleshiem, Jan A
Hirsch, Anthony J
Hobbs, Jeremy W
Holmes, Brian V
Holmstrom, Daniel E
Holtan, Matthew
Horton, James M
Horton, Nathaniel R
Hunter, Joel M
Husband, Pierre
Hutchins, Spencer L
Israelstam, David M
Jackson, Amar D
Jespersen, Paul R B
Jessick, Brandon
Johnson, Frederic E Jr
Johnson, Haji J
Johnson, Joseph C
Johnson, Marcus L
Johnson, Thomas R
Jones, Dquann R
Jones, Jacob B
Jones, Terrence L
Juarez, Gregorio
Karnga, Trokon I
Kendall, Benjie L
Keodouangsy, Micknvgm M
Klapps, Benjamin J
Knutson, Jeffrey
Kolman, Shelby K
Kornacki, Michael T
Kosinski, Daniel S
Kudingo, Anthony T
Kvalo, Jacob S
Lafavor, Jason P
Lagally, Karsten S
Landers, Christopher M
Lange, Walter J
Lawrence, Michael
Lentz, Mark A
Leroy, William R
Lewis, Stanley
Lovell, David L
Lucas, Phillip E
Lucas, Reconald D
Macartney, Cody J
Mack, David L
Mackesey, Michael R
Malone, Martez M
Matousek, Craig
Mccune, Douglas M
Mckay, Darryl
Mckinzy, Terry D
Mcnabney, Kyle S
Mcquillen, Nathan A
Medina Lopez, Elimelec
Meseberg, Michael T
Miller, David L
Moore, Rodney C
Moreno, Juan G
Mouth, Rodney M
Munoz, Cody A
Myers, David C
Nafzger, James A
Nelson, Eric F
Nelson, Mathew D
Nelson, Ricky A Sr
Nienhaus, Pierce B
Norsetter-Shiner, Michael A
Noyes, Randy R
Olsen, Hans H
Olson, Larry W
Ossmann, Chad C
Ostern, Gregory S
Pagel, James M
Phillips, Morrise
Pierce, Rick C
Pillar, Erik Daniel
Pineda, Alfredo
Pirk, Leslie M
Potenberg, Richard A
Praedel, David G
Preston, Chester J
Qualmann, Justin M
Raisbeck, John C
Rasmussen, Matthew J
Rave, Francis P
Revels, William J
Richmond, Billy N
Rigby, Jonathon S
Ristau, Stacey E
Rivera, Aristides
Roder, Dale
Rodriguez, Antonio G
Rodriguez, Kevin
Rojas-Laguna, Jose
Rose, Andrew L
Rose, Doran R
Ruiz, Armando L
Sabel, Thomas J
Sallay, Carlos B
Schielzeth, Joel S
Schindel, Joshua A
Schmidt, Andrew R
Schneider, Joseph R
Scott, Jerod
Selkurt, Scott A
Shelton, Tyler
Shields, Cortez W
Shoulders, Jamarious M
Shy, Kirk L
Simpson, Steven B
Singleton, Marcus O
Smith, Michael M
Sorenson, Kristi L
Stadelmayer, David R
Steinhorst, Gregory R
Strom, David R
Suttles, James E
Swift, Jarvis M
Swisher, Richard W
Szudy, Matthew J
Tanon, Miguel A
Teed, Kevin W
Tengowski, Myron Sr
Tessmann, Cody A
Thelen, Thomas L
Tuckwood, Andrew James
Turner, Berlin
Ujke, Joshua M
Urrea, Noe
Vanderscheuren, Anthony P
Vang, Sai
Vega Hernandez, Cesar
Vosen, Jeremy P
Walker, Jimmie T
Warren, Ricky L Jr
Wasley, Richard
Webb, Devon A
Weiss, Mark E
West, Mark A
Westendorf, Theodore John
White, David B
Will, Gary A
Williams, Corwin K
Williams, Dewy Wayne
Williams, Lamar
Williams, Richard D
Williams, Willie L
Winch, James T
Yoder, Isaac
Young, Steven R
Zimmerman, John F
Zobjeck, James L
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.