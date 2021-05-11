 Skip to main content
Madison police find man on ground in parking lot with gunshot wound
Madison police find man on ground in parking lot with gunshot wound

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police found a man lying on the ground of an East Side parking lot Monday night with what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot and a man in the parking lot in the 3,000 block of Webb Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., police spokeswoman Gracia Rodriguez said in a statement. 

The man had been shot in the left thigh. Officers applied a tourniquet and the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Rodriguez said. 

Officers also found a gun and a spent shell casing nearby. 

