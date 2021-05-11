Madison police find man on ground in parking lot with gunshot wound

Madison police found a man lying on the ground of an East Side parking lot Monday night with what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot and a man in the parking lot in the 3,000 block of Webb Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., police spokeswoman Gracia Rodriguez said in a statement.

The man had been shot in the left thigh. Officers applied a tourniquet and the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Rodriguez said.

Officers also found a gun and a spent shell casing nearby.

