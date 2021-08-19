Madison police find loaded gun and drugs in car stolen from Chicago

Madison police found a loaded gun and drugs in a car stolen from Chicago and parked Downtown.
A Madison Parking Enforcement Officer spotted an altered Vehicle Identification Number on the parked car in the 300 block of South Henry Street at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officer Lorie Anderson said in a statement.
While police investigated the car and waited for a tow, its engine started remotely. Officers then turned off the vehicle's engine and found the loaded weapon and drugs while searching the vehicle. Police later found the vehicle's correct VIN and confirmed that it had been stolen from Chicago, Anderson said.