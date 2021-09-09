 Skip to main content
Madison police find bullet casings, broken window when responding to alarm at South Side business
Madison police find bullet casings, broken window when responding to alarm at South Side business

Madison police reported finding bullet casings and a broken window when they responded to an alarm at a South Side business early Thursday morning.

At about 12:10 a.m., police responded to the alarm at Dunkin' Donuts, 1401 Emil St., and found the casings and window glass, officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers who entered the building did not find anyone inside, and the investigation is ongoing, Lisko said.

A State Journal editor who stopped at the store about 5:45 a.m. was approached by a worker who walked through a missing window to report that the business wasn’t open.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

