Madison police find bullet casings, broken window when responding to alarm at South Side business

Madison police reported finding bullet casings and a broken window when they responded to an alarm at a South Side business early Thursday morning.
At about 12:10 a.m., police responded to the alarm at Dunkin' Donuts, 1401 Emil St., and found the casings and window glass, officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement.
Officers who entered the building did not find anyone inside, and the investigation is ongoing, Lisko said.
A State Journal editor who stopped at the store about 5:45 a.m. was approached by a worker who walked through a missing window to report that the business wasn’t open.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.