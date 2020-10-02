Madison police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial woman was attacked

Wahl said there is a difference between actively trying to deceive law enforcement and law enforcement not being able to corroborate a report of a crime, and he said Bernstein and her family have been cooperative throughout the investigation.

"We were unable to corroborate (Bernstein's story), but we are not speculating on what did and did not happen," he said. He also confirmed that Bernstein's injuries were consistent with being burned, and said she has offered no "alternative explanation" for what happened to her.

Bernstein told police that she was driving her brother's 2007 Hyundai Elantra through the Downtown following a date when she stopped at a stoplight, possibly on West Gorham Street at State Street, at around 1 a.m. June 24 and was approached by four white men, one of whom yelled a racial epithet.

One of the men sprayed her with lighter fluid through her open driver's-side window and then threw a lit lighter or match at her, she said, setting her face and neck on fire before she patted out the flames. Her family later released photos of her showing burns to her face.