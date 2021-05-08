Madison police: 'False' report of 2 people shot draws police to Far West Side

A report Friday night about two people being shot inside a home on the Far West Side had police and other emergency responders setting up for the situation before ultimately finding out it wasn't happening, Madison police said.

In a statement, police Sgt. Matthew Baker said a call came in around 8:35 p.m. when the caller reported two people shot inside a home on the 400 block of Cherry Hill Drive and a suspect who wanted to take their own life.

The call was initially picked up by UW-Madison police dispatch, Baker said.

"Officers responded to the reported weapons offense and established a perimeter while (Madison Fire Department) staged until a potential scene could be located and deemed safe," Baker said.

Another call came in about reported gunshots, drawing more officers, Baker said.

"After a short period of time, officers contacted the residents who were safe and the reported incident was deemed to be false, as was the additional caller's information of hearing gunfire," he said.

The Police Department is actively investigating the two calls to 911, Baker said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.