Madison police fall short on recruits as interest in becoming a cop falls across US

Barnes said few departing officers fill out exit surveys and not all opt to participate in exit interviews. For the ones who have, common reasons for leaving include other jobs and spouses who worry about the inherent danger of police work.

The existential questions that come with a pandemic that's killed more than 700,000 people have also caused workers across industries to question what's important to them, he said, and police with enough years to retire might question the value of continuing to work when life can be short.

But he also pointed to a frustration among departing officers about the criminal justice system generally — from funding of police to how victims are treated to a "catch and release" approach in the courts, whereby people are able to commit multiple crimes because they're repeatedly released from custody by judges who require no bail or small amounts of bail.

That perceived soft-on-crime approach comes as local social-justice activists have for years been pushing sympathetic local elected officials to release defendants — especially Black defendants — from the Dane County Jail and to abandon a jail-renovation project. Those in the broader prison-abolition movement have also collected donations to bail defendants out themselves.