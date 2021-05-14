Madison police: Failure to lock doors leads to another overnight vehicle theft and burglary

Madison police report one or more people found a garage door opener in an unlocked vehicle parked outside a Southwest Side home overnight Thursday, and used it to steal the vehicle and a purse and laptop from the home.

Officers were called to the home in the 7100 block of Countrywood Lane just before 4 a.m. Friday, after a barking dog woke the homeowner up, police said.

The burglar or burglars used the garage door opener to get into the garage and then into the home, where they also found the vehicle's keys, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 608-255-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 608 266-6014 or p3tips.com. Callers can remain anonymous.

Groups of young people have for years been stealing vehicles and going into homes in the Madison area — with access almost always provided by homeowners who don't lock their vehicle or home doors.

