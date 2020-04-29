Madison police dog finds suspected car thief hiding in vanity under bathroom sink

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Madison police dog found a suspected car thief hiding in a vanity under bathroom sink on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Harland E. Wallace, 27, no permanent address, had been spotted on Rosemary Avenue driving a stolen orange Mustang convertible, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Wallace didn’t stop for police, but the Mustang was soon found parked in the 4100 block of Bruns Avenue with Wallace entering a nearby home, DeSpain said.

Several people were ordered out of the residence, and while none claimed to know anything about the whereabouts of Wallace, the homeowner did gave police permission to search for him, DeSpain said.

K9 Bowie, who was named for the late British singer and songwriter, David Bowie, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, arrived at the scene and officers entered with Bowie – barking loudly – leading the way. Bowie tracked to the bathroom and when an officer used a foot to crack the vanity door, Wallace was discovered, DeSpain said.

A handgun and drugs also were found and those who had been in the home said the items did not belong to them, DeSpain said.

Wallace was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, knowingly fleeing an officer, and bail jumping.

