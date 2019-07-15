A police dog nabbed a suspected burglar Friday night after he was caught breaking into the Madison Mallards’ team store.
An employee of the amateur baseball organization called police around 11 p.m. after spotting the intruder on a live video feed, according to Madison police.
When officers surrounded the building at 2920 N. Sherman Avenue, the suspect took off running, and, according to police, ignored warnings that the dog, Bowie, might bite him.
Police arrested Marquis L. Waskow after Bowie “latched on” to his arm.
According to police, Waskow, 30, was carrying a metal pry bar and wearing a stolen Mallards jersey and sweatshirt. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, damage to property and resisting arrest.