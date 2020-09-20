Madison police confirm 1 dead after West Side crash Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police have confirmed the two-vehicle crash on the West Side Thursday resulted in one fatality.

The family of the person who died as a result of the crash was notified Saturday, Lt. David Jugovich said.

No further details were available Sunday, but Jugovich said more information would be released during the week. The investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive and caused "significant injuries," Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a report Thursday.

On Friday, Officer Gloria Rodriguez said Madison police traffic specialists are looking to speak with anyone who assisted during or witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Traffic Investigation Unit at 608-266-4692, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at p3tips.com.

