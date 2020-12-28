Madison police close block of Near West Side street to investigate possible explosives

Madison police blocked off part of a street on the Near West Side Monday evening to investigate a vehicle with "suspicious material" inside, officer in charge Eugene Woehrle said.

Woehrle said the 1700 block of Jefferson Street near Vilas Park was closed out of an "abundance of caution" after a call came in reporting the vehicle. The street was still blocked off as of 6:15 p.m., with the report coming in a few hours earlier.

Madison police were waiting for the Dane County Hazardous Devices Unit — which investigates bombs, suspicious packages, explosives and hazardous chemicals — to respond to the scene. Formerly known as the Bomb Squad, the unit has tools to analyze the material from a distance, Woehrle said.

"It's just a way for us to be safe," Woehrle said.

