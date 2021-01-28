Madison police clear threats made at Downtown, South Side 7-Elevens

Madison police cleared threats made towards two 7-Elevens Downtown and on the South Side Thursday afternoon after a person called 911 claiming there were explosive devices planted.

A person called 911 at around 11:50 a.m. saying they had placed explosive devices at the 7-Eleven at 673 State St. that could be detonated at any time, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.

Officers set up a perimeter at the first 7-Eleven and evacuated nearby buildings. UW-Madison tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. that UW Police evacuated Memorial Library and the Extension building because of the city police's investigation into the threat and encouraged people to avoid the area of State and Lake streets.

A Madison police K9 unit specializing in detecting explosives did a thorough search and did not find any devices or suspicious items, Grigg said.

Detectives are working to identify the 911 caller.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the first investigation, a similar threat was called in for the 7-Eleven at 2201 S. Park St. at around 12:50 p.m. Officers secured the area. An aircraft system and K9 unit from UW police assisted in clearing the scene, and no explosive device or other evidence was found.