After a shooting in a crowd of people Saturday night during Downtown Madison's Independence Day celebration left one injured and others fleeing in terror, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said on Sunday that the incident was "an anomaly" at an event that has had a history of being safe.
In a statement, Koval said the shooting had the potential to be "disastrous," but the event, Shake the Lake, run by promoter Big Top Sports and Entertainment, was "heavily vetted with multiple entities."
The shooting was reported at 10:27 p.m. in the Monona Terrace tunnel, and followed a disturbance after the conclusion of the fireworks, said Madison police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie. Festival attendees reported hearing three gunshots and said spectators rushed to flee the area.
A 20-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. An officer also suffered a leg injury after falling from a concrete barrier while assisting in the aftermath of the shooting.
Madison police said it is believed that the shooter knew the victim and that it was not a random act.
Koval said the shooting could have "just as easily" taken place anywhere in the city, and the fact that it happened in a crowd at a "family-friendly" event was a coincidence.
"It would be fair to say that the confrontation which took place last night is an anomaly, an outlier, and is not the defining narrative for this annual event," Koval said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, including any video, to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.