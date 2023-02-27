Chief Shon Barnes said Monday that a man wanted in a homicide was the man who was found dead in a Kwik Trip bathroom Friday after a confrontation with police during which shots were fired.

Barnes said in his blog that officers responded to the Kwik Trip, 3528 E. Washington Ave., “in an attempt to apprehend a wanted suspect (39-year-old male) in a homicide case. Subject located and a confrontation took place between the subject and officers. Shots were fired by the subject and an MPD officer. The subject was later located inside a bathroom deceased.”

Madison police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation had declined to say the homicide suspect and the dead man were the same person.

Detectives on Friday identified 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer as the suspect in the homicide of a woman found dead Wednesday in her East Side home.

On Saturday, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Kristin L. Schmitt, 41, with her cause of death pending.

Schmitt was found dead about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in her residence in a multi-unit building in the 3400 block of Richard Street in the Starkweather neighborhood, Madison police said. Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog that neighbors heard a disturbance in the residence.

According to DCI, which is investigating the incident, at about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Madison police officers attempted to apprehend a wanted suspect at the business. During the interaction, the suspect produced a weapon. One officer attempted to use a Taser on the suspect without success, and another officer fired in the direction of the suspect.

The suspect then barricaded himself in a bathroom. Officers heard gunfire in the bathroom and later found the suspect dead, DCI said.

Jesus Nolasco said he was inside the Kwik Trip buying food with his family when a man being chased by police came running in.

“Suddenly a (man) came in and in that moment all you could hear was screams, coming from the fridges in the back,” Nolasco said Friday while waiting at the nearby La Taguara restaurant. “A gun went off.”

Nolasco said he grabbed his wife and daughter and ducked behind the shelves until it was safe to evacuate.

Nolasco said he heard what sounded like a Taser. The man being pursued by police then ran into the store kitchen, where Nolasco said he believed an employee was present, before Nolasco’s family and everyone else in the store were evacuated by police.

No one else was injured during the incident, which closed down both directions of East Washington Avenue between Wright Street and Highway 51 for a little over an hour Friday afternoon.