Two years into his role as Madison police chief, Shon Barnes pointed to reductions in certain violent crimes on Friday and asserted crime in the capital city is down overall — although department data show crime levels to be mostly flat over the last six years.

The most serious reported crimes — a group including homicide, drug crimes, assault and theft — increased from 13,524 in 2021 to 14,004 last year, while crime overall increased from 25,188 to 26,703 incidents over the same period.

During his first “State of Public Safety Address,” Barnes pointed to year-over-year decreases in aggravated assaults involving a firearm (down 14%), homicides (from 10 to 6), robberies (down 14%), forcible rape (down 40%), home break-ins (down 33%), stolen vehicles (down 12%), vehicle break-ins (down 33%) and calls for shots fired (down 39%).

“I believe that the sound of gunfire directly contributes to our fear of crime,” he said. “Every chief in every city in America will tell you that fear of crime is far more important than any actual number or statistic.”

Still, there was a 43% increase in nonresidential burglaries, he said, and department data also show increases in assaults generally (26%), drug offenses (19%) and damage to property (22%).

In line with a citywide and Madison School District effort to divert youths — and Black youths in particular — away from entanglements with law enforcement and the “school-to-prison pipeline,” Barnes said that since 2021 his department has avoided issuing city tickets to those 12 to 16 years old and instead seeks to divert them to a YWCA restorative justice program.

Forty-eight youths in the last three months of 2022 alone received such referrals, he said, and 33 opted into the program. He did not have information on Friday about how many youths diverted to restorative justice have completed the program.

‘Constructive reform’

Although Madison has long earned accolades for its community policing approach, staff diversity and work to train officers on how to respond to people experiencing mental health problems, Barnes acknowledged criticisms of police, including Madison police, since the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement and the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020.

“It is no big secret that the subject of policing in Madison has been a polarizing topic for some time,” he said. “Spirited debate and respectful discourse should never be avoided. They are at times the very foundation of constructive reform.”

A consultant’s review of the department in December 2017 made 146 recommendations but deemed the department “far from ‘a department in crisis’” whose use of force was “limited in volume and primarily minor in nature.”

Barnes said he’s met once with the city’s first independent police monitor, attorney Robert Copley, who was hired three months ago, but hasn’t yet established a working relationship with him or the associated Civilian Oversight Board.

Creation of the board and the monitor position in September 2020 were one of the consultant’s recommendations, as well as the culmination of years of work by activists to increase oversight of Madison police in the wake of a string of fatal police shootings.

Clarity sought

Barnes said he took no position on a proposal before the City Council to disband a different police oversight board, the Public Safety Review Committee, but did support “some clear lines on paper as to who does what.”

“Think of it this way,” he said. “If I have a problem and I don’t want to go to the police department, and I look on the website and I see we have a Public Safety Review Committee, we have a Civilian Oversight Board, we have an independent monitor, I could get frustrated.”

Under state law, Madison also has a Police and Fire Commission that is responsible for hiring, firing and disciplining police and also has a process for adjudicating complaints against police. The oversight board and monitor can conduct independent investigations of Madison police and make referrals to the PFC.

Body cameras

With another vote expected this spring in the nine-year debate over whether to equip all police officers with body cameras, Barnes was optimistic that the council would move ahead with a 90-day body-cam pilot project after members barely endorsed it, 11-9, in April.

A tied vote this spring could punt the issue to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, whose chief of staff, Mary Bottari, on Friday again declined to specify the mayor’s position on body cameras but did note that she included in her city budget $83,000 in previously allocated funding for the pilot.