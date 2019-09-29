After serving more than five years as the head of the Madison Police Department, Police Chief Mike Koval announced his retirement Sunday morning in his daily blog.
Starting Monday, Koval will no longer be chief.
"I did my best to be a guardian to the community and a guardian to the 'guardians' (cops)," Koval said. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community."
Koval's sudden announcement came as a shock even to those who knew it was coming. Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, said "probably around a year ago" Koval told him he was thinking of retiring this fall.
"I know it was coming, but it was still a shock when he called me this morning," Skidmore said.
Assistant Chief Vic Wahl will step up as the interim chief of police, effective Monday, until the Police and Fire Commission conducts a hiring process for a new chief.
Koval has served on Madison's police department for more than 30 years in a variety of roles including police officer, field training supervisor, SWAT hostage negotiator, critical response team supervisor, primary legal instructor and sergeant.
For much of that time, Koval was in charge of recruiting and training, serving as the Sergeant of Recruitment and Training for 17 years. He was hired as chief in April of 2014.
Skidmore said over the last couple of years, Koval has been "beaten bloody" by the "cop haters."
In his blog post, Koval said he was "eternally grateful" to constituents who have encouraged and supported of the police department. He said those supporters will "never know how important" their efforts were "to the morale of our Department."
Koval also had a message for those who have spoke in opposition to local police.
"To the 'haters,' thanks to you as well -- for through your unrelenting, unforgiving, desire to make the police the brunt of all of your scorn -- I drew strength from your pervasive and persistent bullying," Koval said.
During his tenure, Koval said he has been shot at twice, bitten, spat upon, been in two car crashes, been sued, received negative news coverage, "froze his butt off" on perimeters, sweated through is bullet proof vest and "routinely insulted" with "every acrid name and profanity imaginable."
Koval said he has also seen "acts of valor," lives saved, cops serving as role models, "selfless service" and "extraordinary acts of kindness."
"In short, not everyone can or should pursue the vocation of a police officer," Koval said. "But for those who do, the rewards far exceed the perils and it is a noble calling."
This post will be updated.