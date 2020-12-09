Madison police chief candidates air similarly progressive views on crime, building trust

Finalists to be Madison's next top cop favor treatment and community engagement over a lock-'em-up approach to crime, while offering similarly progressive views on immigration enforcement, handling calls related to mental illness and more.
Taped interviews with Shon Barnes, Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis and Larry Scirotto were released Wednesday morning as the city's Police and Fire Commission faces criticism from police-reform activists that the community isn't being given enough say in the hire in a year when the nation has grappled with issues of race and policing and Madison's well-regarded department has come under unprecedented scrutiny.
With shots-fired incidents and other violent crime on the rise and a community survey showing 57% of respondents say reducing crime should be the new chief's focus, the finalists pointed to the need to understand crime trends and then target interventions to repeat offenders, often with the help of the community and social service providers.
Scirotto said that in a program he helped start while with the Pittsburgh police, "the option wasn't go to jail or end up dead. The opportunity was to do something productive with your life and we're going to help you get there."
Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, pointed to the value of community "violence interrupters" who can help stem retaliation between people, while Davis, a deputy chief with the Portland police, said there's a growing awareness of crime as a public health issue.
"I think many police departments make a mistake when you associate incarceration with reducing crime," said Barnes, director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago.
Each of the finalists got the same six questions, delivered online by PFC member Jacquelyn Boggess. In addition to how they would handle crime, each was asked why they wanted to be chief, how to reduce some communities' fear of police and the police's fear of some communities, how to engage youth, how to handle calls related to mental illness and addiction, and whether local police should enforce federal immigration laws.
Barnes' interview was the shortest, about 17 minutes; the three others took between 26 and 29 minutes.
Tonight the PFC will take more public input before going into closed session to deliberate on a choice. Public comment will also be taken at another meeting on Monday and there could be another one after that to take comment as well, according to PFC attorney Jenna Rousseau.
In a Tuesday statement after the finalists' names were released Friday, Rousseau detailed the opportunities the commission has given the public to have their say so far, but also made clear that state law gives the group sole authority over the hire so as to "'remove the administration of fire and police departments from city politics and to place it in the hands of impartial and nonpolitical citizen boards,'" in the words of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
All the candidates said fear between police and the community can be broken down with engagement.
Davis and Scirotto, who are white, said past policing practices can be blamed for some of the fear nonwhite communities have of police. Davis said he keeps in mind what a Black pastor once told him about how if he forgets to bring his driver's license somewhere, he won't drive home to get it for fear of giving police any reason to be suspicious if he gets pulled over.
Batista, who is fluent in Spanish, said the fate of police is wrapped up with the fate of the community.
When it comes to officer and community safety, he said, "I believe and I have seen through my experience that when those two arcs are actually moving with one another instead of apart from each other is when we achieve what we want to achieve."
Barnes said he's never been a fan of the "thin blue line" image of policing, with officers serving as a bulwark against crime and violence.Instead, "what we are is a blue piece of thread and we are woven into the community," he said.
All of the candidates also touted the importance of bringing in social service providers to help with mentally ill or addicted suspects, including on some 911 calls.
"We know that that wraparound services approach works," Davis said. "You can't arrest your way out of those issues."
None of the candidates believed local police had a role in enforcing immigration law.
