Madison police chief candidates air similarly progressive views on crime, building trust

Questions for the Madison police chief finalists

Please take a few minutes to introduce yourself to the residents of Madison and tell us why you want to be their chief of police.

Do you believe police have a role in enforcing federal immigration laws? Please explain.

It seems that police fear some of the communities they work in and the communities in turn fear the police. What fears have you observed in the communities you've policed in and what strategies might you deploy to help heal the harms that caused these fears?

What is your personal perspective on police engagement with youth? How can we ensure an environment in which youth are able to learn and thrive free from fear?

What do you see as the role of police in responding to mental health or drug-related crises? How do you ensure safety and inclusion for people with disabilities and people actively struggling with mental illness and/or addiction?

The PFC used a short community survey to ask what the focus should be for the chief in the next two to three years. The top response, at 57%, was to reduce crime. Please discuss your ideas to reduce crime through the innovative use of resources and partnerships to enhance community health and safety.