Madison police chief broached idea of early retirement with officer who killed Tony Robinson

The police officer who shot and killed an unarmed but combative and intoxicated 19-year-old on Madison's Near East Side in 2015 — and whose firing a vocal group of local police critics continues to demand — was approached about retiring by the city's new police chief earlier this year but rejected the idea.
Matt Kenny shot and killed Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015, in the stairwell of a two-flat on Williamson Street. Although Kenny was absolved of any criminal wrongdoing in the death, "fire Matt Kenny" has been a rallying cry among Madison's racial- and social-justice activists for years. Kenny is white; Robinson was Black.
Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said last week that Chief Shon Barnes and Kenny had a conversation "where the possibility of an early retirement was discussed."
"Officer Kenny declined this idea and no further conversations on the matter occurred," she said via email. "Early retirement can be an option to officers nearing the age of retirement." Kenny has been with Madison Police since 2002.
Barnes took over as chief on Feb. 1. Fryer said she did not know the exact date of the conversation but said no formal written offer was made to Kenny.
"The discussion stems from the unfortunate death of Mr. Tony Robinson," Fryer said. "Since joining the Madison Police Department, the chief has heard from grieving family members and concerned citizens about the employment of Officer Kenny."
She added that Barnes knows "Officer Kenny has been cleared of criminal culpability by the Wisconsin Department of Justice" and that "any current option regarding Kenny’s employment that is not voluntary would violate due process."
Kenny has refused to speak publicly about Robinson's death and, through Fryer, said "no thank you" to a request for comment on Thursday. He has been in a non-public-facing role at the city's police training center since before Barnes came to Madison, Fryer said.
Barnes on Nov. 2 declined to answer questions about whether Kenny had been approached about leaving the force, saying in a statement that “any conversation(s) that I may or may not have had with an employee I do not share with the media."
But on Dec. 2, in response to a Wisconsin State Journal public records request, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's office released emails including one in which a mayor's office employee reported Aug. 6 that Robinson's grandmother, Sharon Irwin, was seeking a meeting with the mayor to discuss her continuing efforts to get Kenny removed from the force. She reportedly told the mayor's staffer that she'd met with Barnes, who had told her the department had offered Kenny a "buyout."
Fryer said on Tuesday that Barnes met with Irwin twice, on May 20 and Sept. 2, and had spoken with her on the phone, but that the department doesn't offer "buyouts."
"The chief is always willing to hear and address any concerns the public may have," she said. "He’s committed to open and honest communication in order to bridge any gaps between the community and department."
Rhodes-Conway's chief of staff, Mary Bottari, said Tuesday that no meeting occurred between the mayor and Irwin.
Irwin, in a phone call and a series of texts, declined to detail any meetings or discussions she had with Barnes or the mayor's office, and urged a review of the documents made public in the investigation of her grandson's death, saying "the evidence has never been looked at."
Robinson was killed after multiple people, including a friend who lived at the Williamson Street two-flat, called 911 to report Robinson was acting strangely and assaulted two people, reportedly due to the mixture of prescription and street drugs he'd taken that day, according to a state Division of Criminal Investigation report on the shooting. Kenny claimed that just before shooting him seven times, Robinson hit him in the head and took other swings at him as Kenny backed down a narrow stairwell.
The city's insurer, without admitting guilt, settled a civil rights case brought by Robinson's family for $3.35 million in 2017.
Kenny was also absolved of wrongdoing after he shot and killed 48-year-old Ronald Brandon in 2007. Brandon had called 911 to report himself and pointed what later turned out to be a pellet gun at police. Brandon was white.