Madison police captain seeks 'reasonable ideas' to stem youth crime

• Working with Dane County Human Services to recruit more foster homes of color.

• Working with the United Way of Dane County to boost mentoring for high-risk youth.

• Getting the Madison schools to change a policy that led to children with Individualized Education Plans getting less time in school.

• Work to begin a job-training program for youth in the court system.

"We are active and committed to meeting our obligations both that statute requires but also for what our hearts require," Mitchell said in an email. He said the juvenile court judges plan to ask Hanson to a meeting later this month.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's office pointed to work to create a restorative court to divert youth away from the criminal justice system, a program to connect middle-schoolers to mental health services, job training, and programs to get young people their commercial and regular driver's licenses, among other initiatives.

"Multigenerational poverty" is among the "root causes of some of the challenges that result in the behavior Captain Hanson describes," the office said in a statement.