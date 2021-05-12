Madison police captain named Monona's top cop

Brian Chaney Austin was named Monona's police chief on Tuesday, becoming the third Black man named to lead a Madison-area law enforcement agency in the past five months, and at a time when the Madison suburb and police departments across the nation are reevaluating their relationships with people of color.
Currently the Madison Police Department's captain of traffic and specialized services, Chaney Austin will begin his new role on June 1. He has been with the Madison department for 19 years and holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University. He replaces Walter Ostrenga, who retired in December.
Chaney Austin said there's "nothing pushing me away from" the Madison department, but he has personal connections to Monona. He praised the smaller city's police force, which he doesn't plan to "upend."
"But I do understand the calls for diversifying the police department," which is currently mostly white and male, he said.
Chaney Austin is believed to be the Monona Police Department's first Black officer. Shon Barnes became Madison's third Black police chief in February. And on Monday, Kalvin Barrett was sworn in as Dane County's first Black sheriff after Dave Mahoney resigned to take a job in the private sector a year and a half before his term was up.
Barnes said Chaney Austin's "leadership and service to the community is a great example of why he was chosen.
"At this critical time in policing we need leaders who understand diverse communities and are committed to improving police services and practices," he said. "His appointment will be a great loss to our department and city."
Monona, an overwhelmingly white city of about 8,200 people east of Madison, drew criticism last year from activists after police detained a now-24-year-old Black man at a home where he was staying in the 5000 block of Arrowhead Drive after a neighbor who thought the home was vacant saw him there and called police.
An independent review of the incident found that police did not know Keonte Furdge was Black until they were already in the home and had drawn their guns and subsequently saw Furdge emerge from a back bedroom.
The review by the Madison-based Riseling Group also found police likely did not have authority to enter the home initially but that "officers were polite, professional and apologized for the misunderstanding." Furdge was briefly placed in handcuffs during the incident.
Furdge later filed a complaint against police in which he claimed he was targeted because he was Black, although he never signed the document. On Sept. 14, he filed a federal lawsuit against the city alleging the city violated his civil rights, but the suit does not contend he was targeted because of his race.
"There's nothing that I can say this was absolutely a race issue," Chaney Austin said of Furdge's case, as well as the deaths of two Black men following police pursuits in June and September. One man drowned in a lagoon and the other shot himself, according to investigators.
But Chaney Austin also said implicit or unconscious racial bias in policing is real.
In addition to hiring The Riseling Group for $34,000 to do the after-action review, Monona has also agreed to pay Madison-based Nehemiah Community Development Corp. $56,000 to facilitate discussions about race, coach city leaders on racial issues, make recommendations for police and provide other assistance.
Nehemiah also helped Monona's Police and Fire Commission with the search for a new chief.
Chaney Austin was chosen from 24 applicants, a group that was whittled down to four finalists, two of whom subsequently dropped out of the running. He and the other remaining candidate, interim Monona Chief Sara Deuman, participated in a community engagement event on Thursday, followed by a final interview with the Police and Fire Commission on Monday.
“I look forward to contributing to our mission in working together to create a safe and equitable place for all to live, work, and recreate here in the city of Monona," Chaney Austin said in a statement.