Madison police called to fight with roughly 'a couple dozen' students near East High, officials say

Madison police were called to a fight involving roughly "a couple dozen" students near East High School Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The altercation comes days after two students fought inside an East High classroom Monday, and the Madison School Board voted later that evening to launch a student safety and wellness committee made up of community members, students and staff. The committee was first discussed about five months ago in the wake of multiple fights at East High.

Wednesday's fight was more of the same, with several students brawling at the Milio's near the school during lunch, Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed. LeMonds said he didn't know the exact number of students involved but estimated that it was "a couple dozen." No injuries were reported.

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to reports of fighting near East High around 12:15 p.m. LeMonds said the fight was mostly over by the time police arrived. The fight concluded at Milio's, and students returned to class shortly after, LeMonds said.

District staff are working with Madison police to look through video of the altercation and identify the students involved, LeMonds said.

LeMonds said the district has not heard of any continuing threats to the school or students related to the fight.

In the Monday classroom fight at East High, a video shows a student verbally confronting a classmate before physically attacking the classmate and eventually tackling the teenager onto a table, which subsequently buckles. Another person is seen in the video attempting to separate the two students, but it’s unclear whether the person who intervened is a student or staff member.

The Wisconsin State Journal viewed the video but did not obtain permission to post it. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed the altercation and said a teacher was present and on the phone calling for support per district protocol as the incident unfolded.

The goal of the new committee is to address the root cause of violence in schools.

