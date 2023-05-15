Madison police responded to violent incidents at two Madison high schools on Monday, principals said in emails to families.

An unknown number of students got into a fight at East High School outside the building’s athletics entrance Monday afternoon, Principal Mikki Smith said.

School staff tried to de-escalate the fight as administrators called the police, Smith said.

“Incidents such as these are unproductive, distressing, and disruptive, not only for those who engage in them, but for everyone in our school,” Smith said.

During lunch at La Follette High School, two groups of female students started a melee, said Principal Mat Thompson. Staff also intervened in that fight and called the police to prevent any escalation. The students who participated in the fight left the building and police remained at the school for the rest of the afternoon, Thompson said.

During the fight, a student had a medical issue in a different part of the school that led to paramedics being called, Thompson said. First responders took the student to a hospital. The student is expected to recover.

At East, police vehicles were outside the building’s southwest side around 1:30 p.m. Monday and officers were interviewing people.

Madison police did not respond to a request for comment.

