Madison police have been busy with crashes involving stolen vehicles, including a spectacular one on the West Beltline on Saturday night.
Others were reported over the weekend on the Far West Side and East Side, and both were vehicles left running and unattended, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves.
On Friday about 8:10 a.m., a Kia was stolen as it sat running outside a home on Kottke Drive. It was found Sunday morning wedged into some bushes near a parking lot in the 1200 block of McKenna Blvd., Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The Kia had damage to its front end, and inside was a purse, two sets of house keys and three garage door openers — all items that did not belong to the 31-year-old owner, DeSpain said.
On Sunday about 9 p.m., a driver fled the scene of a crash on Bradford Lane, leaving the heavily damaged 2013 Nissan Rogue in the middle of the road, DeSpain said.
The Rogue had struck a retaining wall hard enough to cause the driver's side airbag to deploy. Witnesses saw a woman behind the wheel trying to drive away, but the Rogue was no longer operable, DeSpain said.
It was stolen earlier Sunday from the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue after its owner had left it running, unlocked, and unattended, DeSpain said.