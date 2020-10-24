Madison police: Bullets strike vehicle with children, ages 12 and 14, inside

An early Saturday morning shooting resulted in bullets striking a vehicle with two children, ages 12 and 14, inside it, but no one was injured, the Madison Police Department said.

Earlier in the overnight hours, Sun Prairie police responded to an incident where a driver was believed to be firing a weapon from a vehicle, which also had no reported injuries.

On Madison's East Side, police were notified about shots being fired on Stoughton Road just south of Cottage Grove Road around 1:55 a.m., Madison police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle had been struck four times with bullets, Hartman said.

There were five people in the vehicle, including the two children, he said.

The victims described the shots being fired from another vehicle, a red SUV that left the area in an unknown direction, Hartman said.

He said officers found shell casings on the road.

Anyone with information on the Madison shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.