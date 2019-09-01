Two men in their early 20s were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight Downtown with around 30 people, Madison police said.
Officers responded to the incident on the 400 block of West Gilman Street around 2:14 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
As officers separated the crowd, people started to move toward Cheba Hut. Shortly after, a man with a gun was reported in the restaurant, Koval said.
Officers found 21-year-old man who matched the description of the gunman, and arrested him. Earlier, police determined that he had been jumping up and down on cars, and had threatened to shoot one of the car owners.
The 21-year-old was taken to jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer and a probation hold, according to Koval.
A second suspect, also 21, tried to prevent the first man from getting arrested. He grabbed an officer's shoulder and was Tased.
The second man was arrested on tentative charges of resisting or obstructing an officer.