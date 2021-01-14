Madison police brace for unrest through inauguration, but no 'direct threats' identified

Madison police are bracing for potential unrest ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday but say they are unaware of any specific threats to public safety.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the inauguration.

“There are no specific direct threats to Madison or anything in Madison,” acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said Thursday.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city is working with outside agencies, including the FBI, to plan a response to any protests or violence like the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five dead and dozens injured.

The mayor said multiple agencies will staff a central command post in order to “respond effectively and efficiently” to any threats.

“I am hoping that the week will pass without incident but I want Madison residents to know we are prepared,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Wahl told reporters the department is working with other agencies, including state and Capitol police forces, and will maintain “an enhanced staffing posture” through Wednesday that will include tactical, crowd control and traffic teams.

