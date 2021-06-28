Madison police believe they have vehicle in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian on East Washington Avenue

Madison police said Monday they believe they have the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run early Saturday on East Washington Avenue that killed a pedestrian.
With the public's help, the vehicle was found unoccupied, officer Gracia Rodriguez said, adding that the investigation is continuing.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the 30-year-old man who was killed, Rodriguez said.
No additional information was released.
The man was struck in the road by a vehicle traveling inbound in the 800 block of East Washington Avenue near Paterson Street about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
