The Madison Police Department said Thursday that it believes some car thieves are painting stolen vehicles to hide them from police detection.
A bright blue 2016 Toyota RAV4, which was stolen Tuesday from a home on the Far East Side, is now "believed to have been spray-painted black," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
This new strategy for disguising vehicles comes as auto thefts are increasing in the city.
This May, auto thefts were up 33% compared to last year, with 36 reports in May compared to 27 in May 2018, according to data released June 12 by Police Chief Mike Koval.
For the first five months of 2019, 186 vehicles were stolen in Madison, a 17% increase from the 159 stolen vehicles in January through May last year.
Car theft is one of the easiest crimes to commit in Madison. With 25 of the 36 vehicles stolen last month, the keys had been left in the vehicle or were accessible, while six of the stolen vehicles were running and unlocked.
The RAV4 was stolen after a masked burglar broke into a home on the 400 block of Milky Way, according to police.
The family believes the man was able to get into their home by using a garage door opener that was in an unlocked car in their driveway, police reported.
While the burglar was in the home, he took the keys of the RAV4. He fled in the SUV after a family member saw him through a cracked bedroom door, police said.
Madison Police are warning residents not to approach the vehicle if they see a black RAV4 that appears to have an amateur paint job or non-factory paint.
Call 911 if such a vehicle is spotted.