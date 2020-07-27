Madison police arrest two women for attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter

Two women were arrested Monday on tentative charges of substantial battery for the attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter during a protest last month, Madison police reported.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the two Madison women — Samantha Hamer, 26, and Kerida O'Reilly, 33 — turned themselves in Monday afternoon.
Carpenter, D-Madison, was beaten after taking a video of protesters the night of June 23 on the 200 block of W. Main St.
Earlier in the evening, protesters had ordered the media to leave the scene and not take photos or videos during the demonstrations that night, which included tearing down two statues that had stood around the Capitol and throwing a Molotov cocktail into the City-County Building.
Carpenter, who was headed to the state Capitol around midnight and was walking by the protest, apparently was not aware of the earlier orders to not take photos. Around 10 people punched and kicked Carpenter while he was on the ground, police reported.
Paramedics treated Carpenter, but he did not wish to go to the hospital, according to police. At one point his phone and glasses were taken, but they were returned.
Hamer and O'Reilly were tentatively charged with substantial battery, party to a crime, and robbery with use of force, party to a crime. Both were being held in the Dane County Jail as of Monday. While a photo of Hamer was available on the Dane County Sheriff's website, no photo of O'Reilly was immediately posted.
